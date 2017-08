WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) Thursday reported an increase in second quarter net income to $3.200 billion from $2.946 billion a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.01, unchanged from the previous year.



Net revenue for the quarter declined slightly to $5.355 billion from $5.460 billion a year ago. Net interest income was $5.002 billion, down from $5.286 billion a year ago.



