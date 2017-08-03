

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Inc. (AGN) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $1.44 billion, or $4.02 per share. This was higher than $1.40 billion, or $3.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $4.01 billion. This was up from $3.68 billion last year.



Allergan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.44 Bln. vs. $1.40 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -EPS (Q2): $4.02 vs. $3.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $3.92 -Revenue (Q2): $4.01 Bln vs. $3.68 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.05 - $16.45 Full year revenue guidance: $15850 - $16050 Mln



