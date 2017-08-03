Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 3, 2017) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi"), today announced that Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company", a 50/50 joint venture between Kandi and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group) is unveiling its new model "Global Hawk K17AS" at the Global New Energy Vehicle Expo Conference - Future Auto Show (the "GNEV EXPO"), currently being held at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from August 3, 2017, through August 5, 2017. The theme of this year's exhibition, "Redefine the Automobile, Redefine Going Places," is a call to action to transform electric vehicles by increasing electrification, "smart" features, lightweight design, and car-sharing. The unveiling of the Global Hawk K17AS will underline Kandi's radical vision of engineering a connection to the future, and as a major exhibitor at the GNEV EXPO, the JV Company's advanced products stand out among other presenters advocating the concept of Smart Life and Networked World.