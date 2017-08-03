

BATTLE CREEK (dpa-AFX) - Kellogg Company (K) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $340 million, or $0.97 per share. This was higher than $321 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.7% to $3.14 billion. This was down from $3.26 billion last year.



Kellogg Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $340 Mln. vs. $321 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.97 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.92 -Revenue (Q2): $3.14 Bln vs. $3.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.97 - $4.03



