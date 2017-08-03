CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that the textbook, Multimodal Management of Canine Osteoarthritis, Second Edition, includes references to Nutra Pharma's development of cobra venom-based products for treating pain in dogs.

"Pet Pain-Away is a product that promises to change the way we deal with pain suffered by our companion animals," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma Corporation. "We have already seen some truly miraculous results as the product has been used over the past year by thousands of pet owners as well as Veterinarians," he continued. "The addition of our research in the new textbook on canine arthritis further supports the use of Pet Pain-Away among Veterinarians as an alternative to opiates and NSAIDS," he concluded.

Pet Pain-Away is a homeopathic, non-narcotic, non-addictive, over-the-counter pain reliever. The product is primarily aimed at treating moderate to severe chronic pain in companion animals. It is specifically indicated to treat pain from hip dysplasia, arthritis pain, joint pain, and general chronic pain in dogs and cats. Specialized proteins in Pet Pain-Away block the action of acetylcholine, a major stimulating neurotransmitter in the nervous system and activator of the inflammatory pathways. As a result, the pain and inflammation pathways are temporarily shut off.

"The inclusion of our cobra venom-based medicines in a standard text for training new veterinarians validates our belief in targeting acetylcholine signaling for controlling pain," commented Dale Vander Putten, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutra Pharma. "The text assures that veterinarians will be exposed to this powerful weapon against pain and inflammation early in their training," he continued. "We expect that Pet Pain-Away will continue to be a part of their standard treatment for pain and arthritis as these young veterinarians progress though their career," he concluded.

According to The American Pet Products Association (APPA) there are 83 million dogs and 95 million cats in the US. These companion animals are as susceptible as humans to ailments that require pain-relieving solutions. The total market for companion animals in the US reached an estimated $58.5 billion in 2014. Of these expenditures, over $13 billion was spent on medication for the animals. Additionally, a 2009 survey conducted by Virbac Pharmaceuticals puts the annual US market for companion animal pain relievers at more than $250 million.

About Nutra Pharma Corp.

Nutra Pharma Corporation operates as a biotechnology company specializing in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Adrenomyeloneuropathy (AMN) and Pain. Additionally, the Company markets drug products for sale for the treatment of pain under the brand Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™. For additional information about Nutra Pharma, visit:

http://www.NutraPharma.com or

http://www.nyloxin.com

http://www.petpainaway.com

SEC Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected in Nutra Pharma's ("the Company") business plan. The inclusion of Nutra Pharma's research in Multimodal Management of Canine Osteoarthritis, Second Edition should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Company's common stock or its financial value. The Company's filings may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

