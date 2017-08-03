NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), a client of NNW recognizing unprecedented opportunities in the U.S. cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication, entitled, "Senate Appropriations Committee Action Adds Fuel to the Fire for Businesses in the Legal Cannabis Space," shines a light on several public companies poised to profit from the increasingly favorable landscape of the legal marijuana space.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/senate-appropriations-committee-action-adds-fuel-fire-businesses-legal-cannabis-space/

"The amendment to the '2018 Commerce, Justice and Science Appropriations Bill' bars the Department of Justice from using federal funds to keep states from implementing their own laws that allow the use, distribution, possession or cultivation of medical marijuana. In other words, the DOJ is prohibited from investigating medical marijuana cases or enforcing federal marijuana laws in states where cannabis has been legalized for medical use.

"The presence of CIIX is growing steadily as the company continues diversifying its cannabis market entry points. One of the company's key focuses at present is investing in the distribution and R&D of cannabidiol-based (CBD) health products and medicines to Chinese-speaking consumers.

"In addition to its activities in China and the United States, CIIX is expanding its presence in other countries and recently incorporated CBD Biotechnology Inc. in British Columbia, Canada, to focus on the R&D and distribution of health products in Canada, including hemp-based CBD, food products and beverage items."

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

