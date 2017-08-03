SCOTTSDALE, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER), manufacturer of premium alkaline water bottled under the trademark Alkaline88® (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Brookshire Brothers, headquartered in East Texas, is now selling Alkaline88® water in 1-liter and 3-liter sizes.

The Company is the creator of an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis beverage process. The Company packages and sells its alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1-liter, 700ml and 500ml sizes to over 31,000 retail locations in all 50 states.

"Our aggressive Texas expansion continues with the addition of Brookshire Brothers, with over 177 store locations across Western Texas under nine distinctive retail brands -- Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire Brothers Express, Cormie's Grocery, David's Supermarkets, David's Express, Pecan Foods, Polk Pick-It-Up, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy and Tobacco Barn. On May 8, 2017, Brookshire Brothers was ranked number 33 in Progressive Grocer's 2017 Super 50: On Par, after acquiring 25 Walmart Express stores across Texas and Louisiana. "This is a great opportunity for our company and our brand," stated Richard A. Wright, President and CEO. "We would like to thank Brookshire Brothers for the opportunity and look forward to supplying Alkaline88® to the great state of Texas."

About Brookshire Brothers: Brookshire Brothers is headquartered in East Texas, a beautiful area complete with tall pine trees, pristine lakes and thousands of acres of woodlands. It truly is a great place to live and work. Brookshire Brothers operates under nine distinctive retail brands -- Brookshire Brothers, Brookshire Brothers Express, Cormie's Grocery, David's Supermarkets, David's Express, Pecan Foods, Polk Pick-It-Up, Brookshire Brothers Pharmacy and Tobacco Barn. From contemporary grocery stores and convenience-supermarket hybrids to traditional convenience stores, Brookshire Brothers delivers choices to its customers. At Brookshire Brothers, their mission is to truly be "A Celebration of Family and Community." For more information, visit https://www.brookshirebrothers.com/

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCQB: WTER) has developed an innovative, state-of-the-art, proprietary electrolysis process that produces healthy alkaline water for a balanced lifestyle. The Company is focused on the business of distributing and marketing for retail sale of its cost-effectively packaged Alkaline88® water beverage products. Visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About Alkaline Water Products: Alkaline88®'s premier alkaline water is an 8.8 pH balanced bottled alkaline drinking water enhanced with trace minerals and electrolytes. The product offers consumers the unique opportunity to purchase alkaline water in conveniently packaged 500ml, 700ml, 1-liter, 3-liter and 1-gallon sizes. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is currently in the midst of a national mass-market expansion program, and the product is already available for consumer sales at a growing number of major retail locations across many parts of the United States. Learn more about the science behind alkaline water by visiting www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

