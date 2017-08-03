SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), makers of the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners, has opened a larger office in Raleigh, North Carolina to accommodate headcount growth and leverage the area's diverse and broad-based talent resources. Align intends to hire more than 200 employees over the next several years in Raleigh in various areas illustrating its commitment to driving continued innovation and supporting its expanding customer base globally.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Align first opened a Raleigh office in July 2015 with just 14 employees. Today, Align employs over 230 employees in Raleigh and the new and larger office space will accommodate the more than 200 additional employees the Company plans to hire over the next several years. Align is seeking talent for various areas including sales, marketing, research and development, and human resources for the Raleigh location. For more information about career opportunities at Align and to learn more about how our employees have helped create over 4.7 million smiles globally with Invisalign clear aligners, please visit www.aligntech.com/careers or follow the LifeatAlign recruitment campaign via Align's LinkedIn page.

