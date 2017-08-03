Gig Economy Quickly Becoming Invaluable Tool for Today's Workforce Marketplace

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Industry professionals are estimating that over 25 percent of today's U.S. workforce is composed of freelancers workers. Indications are pointing to that the percentage could equate to over 60 million independent workers. Clearly the job market is evolving past the traditional one-job employment. Active in the market as well as keeping a close watch on Gig Economy developments today include: ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY); Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN); Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX); GrubHub Inc. (NASDAQ: GRUB) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a disruptive Gig Economy platform provider, announced that it has launched its shift worker mobile app in both the Android and iOS stores for immediate use by ShiftPixy team members in the field.The new app has been designed to bridge the gap between providers of shift-based employment and employees looking for additional, hourly opportunities. Read this and more news for ShiftPixy at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/pixy.html.

ShiftPixy's Co-founder and CEO, Scott Absher, stated, "The mobile workforce revolution is in full swing. Today's launch starts our introduction and engagement process for shift workers who are now part of the ShiftPixy ecosystem.The ShiftPixy platform empowers employers to find fully vetted, onboarded and ready workers to fill needed shifts, while employees who have the time, desire and ability can now find new work opportunities with the best employers looking for their specific skills."

Absher continued, "Our society is moving towards an on-demand lifestyle from Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Uber to GrubHub (NASDAQ: GRUB), and now ShiftPixy.Our current and growing employee base will be able to onboard themselves with ShiftPixy through the mobile app and begin to manage their personal work lives, giving them the freedom to work when they want, for how long they want, and even for whom they want - as long as the worksite employer is part of the ShiftPixy universe."Mr. Absher went on to say, "This launch automates the connection between current ShiftPixy field staff to make the onboarding process very simple and paperless.This app is now an employee's secure personal gateway to manage their employee data, engage in interactive, real-time scheduling and connect to locally available shift opportunities."

Additional Gig Economy developments:

The most recent way to take advantage of the eat-at-home trend help launch delivery apps like 'Groupon To Go' of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN). You're seeing more and more 'virtual' restaurants that swap waiters for drivers, harnessing the power of the gig economy.

In a recent article published on ChicagoBusiness.com, Groupon's hungry deal-seekers will be able to order from restaurants in Grubhub's stable of 55,000 restaurants directly from the Groupon platform. Grubhub, which has built out a large delivery component through multiple acquisitions, will provide the order and delivery services to Groupon restaurants.

The deal brings Groupon's customer base of 31.6 million to Grubhub.Groupon gets access to 55,000 restaurants and 1,100 Grubhub markets, compared with about 40 cities Groupon had from its acquisition of Baltimore-based OrderUp two years ago.

With the entry of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Uber into food delivery, Groupon faced a expensive, uphill fight. Food is just the latest traditional business to be upended by the smartphone and the gig economy where scale is the name of the game. Read this full article at: https://www.chicagobusiness.com/article/20170731/NEWS08/170739988/groupon-teams-up-with-grubhub-for-food-delivery

