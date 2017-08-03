Global Pond Liners Market Estimated to Reach US$ 2.32 Bn by 2025: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Transparency Market Research has published a new report titled "Pond Liners (Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester, and Polyethylene) Market for Potable Water, Floating Baffles, Oil Spill Containment, and Other End-User - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2025." According to the report, the global pond liners market was valued at US$ 1.09 Bn in 2016 and is anticipated to reach US$ 2.32 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% between 2017 and 2025.

Pond liners are impermeable membranes which are used for retaining liquids in a confined area. They are usually made up of raw materials such as Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM), Butyl Rubber, Polyurea, Polyester as well as Polyethylene. Pond liners can be used for lining natural water bodies such as lakes, ponds, etc. Among the artificial water sources, liners are used for creating artificial ponds or lakes in gardens or even at homes in order to add elegance and beauty to the property.

The raw materials of pond liners are being segmented as PVC, EPDM, butyl rubber, polyurea, polyester, and polyethylene. PVC is been preferred over all types of raw materials and its demand is expected to stay steady for the next few years. PVC is cost effective and can be availed easily as well as can be installed without much hassles. The demand for polyethylene is expected to rise during the future, but may not exceed the demand of PVC since it is comparatively less resistant to corrosion and damage.

Pond liners are used in end user industries such as potable water, floating baffles, oil spill containment and others. Other end user industries using pond liners are building and construction, golf courts, etc. However the demand for pond liners in these segments is comparatively less. Among end user industry, the demand for pond liners was comparatively high in potable water segment. The use of pond liners in other end user industries such as building and construction, artificial ponds and lakes and agriculture is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Europe and North America were the leading regions of the pond liners market in 2016. Rapid use of pond liners for building artificial lakes and ponds is anticipated to drive demand for pond liners during the forecast period. Moreover, there has been rising concerns regarding water conservation due to the problem of water conservation, which has increased in recent years owing to constant rise in population, which has decreased or limited the amount of water for human consumption.

Another upcoming use of pond liners is the building of retention tanks in catchment areas or for agricultural purposes. Manufacturers of pond liners can use this as an opportunity for manufacturing pond liners that are superior in performance and can be more resistant to damage. A major restraint in the market is the disposal of pond liners once they are damaged.

The market of pond liners is expected to witness steady growth in the upcoming years. The market players engaged in the market are comparatively less at present but are expected to increase in upcoming years since the product can be applicable in various applications which would offer better scope for the manufacturers.

Major players in the pond liners market include Reef Industries Inc., Emmbi Industries Limited, BTL Liners, Stephans Industries Limited, and Western Environmental Liner.

The Pond liners market has been divided into the following segments.

Pond liners Market - Raw Material Analysis

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Butyl Rubber

Polyurea

Polyester

Polyethylene

Pond liners Market - End-User Industry Analysis

Potable Water

Floating Baffles

Oil Spill Containment

Others

Pond liners Market - Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

