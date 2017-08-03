

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. (Q) posted a second-quarter net income attributable to the company of $75 million or $0.34 per share down from $86 million or $0.71 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted Net Income was $242 million and Adjusted Earnings per Share was $1.09.



Revenue for the second quarter of $1.969 billion increased 1.1 percent on a constant currency basis and was flat on a reported basis, compared to the second quarter of 2016.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share and revenues of $1.96 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Full-year 2017 guidance is reaffirmed for revenue of $8,000 million to $8,100 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.000 billion to $2.100 billion. Full-year 2017 guidance is raised for Adjusted Earnings per Share to $4.50 to $4.65 from $4.45 to $4.60. Analysts expect annual earnings of $4.54 per share.



For the third quarter, QuintilesIMS expects revenue between $2.000 billion and $2.030 billion, Adjusted EBITDA between $500 million and $515 million and Adjusted Earnings per Share between $1.10 and $1.15. Analysts project third-quarter earnings of $1.18 per share.



