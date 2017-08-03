Scientists at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) in Germany have developed a pair of sunglasses that generate electricity through semi-transparent organic solar cells applied to the lenses. The team aims to demonstrate the potential of organic solar to be integrated into electronic devices, buildings and other applications not possible with conventional PV technologies.

A team of researchers at KIT has developed a pair of solar-generating glasses using colored, semi-transparent cells, which it says are based on hydrocarbons. The cells power a system which measures and displays ambient temperature and illumination intensity.

The glasses are designed as a case study, which according KIT "could pave the way for other future applications such as the integration of organic solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...