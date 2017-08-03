

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound slipped against its major opponents in the European session on Thursday, trimming early gains, after the Bank of England kept its record low interest rate unchanged in a 6-2 vote and downgraded its growth outlook for this year, and the next given recent sluggish economic data.



The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Mark Carney, voted 6-2 to hold the interest rate at a historic low of 0.25 percent.



Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders considered it appropriate to increase bank rate by a quarter point.



'If the economy were to follow a path broadly consistent with the August central projection, then monetary policy could need to be tightened by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than the path implied by the yield curve underlying the August projections,' the bank said.



All members agreed that any increases in Bank Rate would be expected to be at a gradual pace and to a limited extent.



All eight members voted to maintain the quantitative easing at GBP 435 billion.



In the Inflation Report, the bank said growth is slightly weaker than projected in May in the near term but would be unchanged beyond that.



The bank downgraded its growth projections for 2017 to 1.7 percent from 1.9 percent, and that for 2018 to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent. The outlook for 2019 was maintained at 1.8 percent.



The currency trended higher early in the European session, buoyed by better-than-expected U.K. service sector activity in July.



Survey results from IHS Markit showed that U.K. services PMI picked up to 53.8 in July from 53.4 in June. The score was forecast to rise moderately to 53.6.



The pound showed mixed performance in the Asian session. While the currency rose against the yen and the euro, it held steady against the greenback and the franc.



The pound dropped 0.8 percent to 1.2754 against the Swiss franc, following a 2-1/2-month high of 1.2854 hit at 6:30 am ET. The pound-franc pair is likely to find support around the 1.25 region.



Having climbed to near 11-month high of 1.3267 against the greenback at 4:30 am ET, the pound reversed direction and slipped to a 3-day low of 1.3157. The pair was valued at 1.3223 when it closed Wednesday's trading. Continuation of the pound's downtrend may see it challenging support around the 1.30 area.



Following more than a 2-week high of 146.79 hit at 4:30 am ET, the pound declined 0.9 percent to a 2-day low of 145.45 against the yen. The pound is poised to challenge support around the 142.00 mark. At Wednesday's close, the pair was worth 146.44.



The latest survey from Nikkei showed Japan's services sector continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.0. That's down from 53.3 in June, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



The pound broke the key 90 level against the euro, falling to a 9-month low of 0.9005. This marks a 0.9 percent fall from a 2-day high of 0.8923 set at 4:30 am ET. The pound is seen finding support around the 0.92 region. The pound finished Wednesday's trading at 0.8965 against the euro.



Survey results from IHS Markit showed that the Eurozone private sector grew at the slowest pace in six months in July.



The final composite output index fell to 55.7 in July from 56.3 in June. The score was also below the flash estimate of 55.8.



Looking ahead, U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended July 29, Markit's U.S. services PMI for July, as well as U.S. factory orders and durable goods orders for June are slated for release in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX