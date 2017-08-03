

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week ended July 29 will be issued at 8:30 am ET Thursday. The economists are looking for consensus of 244K, unchanged from the previous week.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback held steady against the franc, it fell against the yen and the euro. Against the pound, the currency rose.



The greenback was worth 1.1867 against the euro, 110.35 against the yen, 1.3137 against the pound and 0.9690 against the Swiss franc as of 8:25 am ET.



