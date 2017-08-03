Global Connected Logistics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33% by 2023: Analysis By Software, Platform, Service, Transportation Mode, Industry Vertical & Geography

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global connected logistics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33%, during the forecast period, to reach $73,846.1 million by 2023.

The global connected logistics market is driven by factors such as rapid growth in IoT, decreasing cost of communication devices, increasing need for logistic operational efficiency, and adoption of smart devices globally.



The evolution of internet of things (IoT) and related connected technologies has brought massive growth in the field of transportation and logistics. The ongoing technological advancements have further led to low cost, smarter and better communication devices. These devices, providing ease of connectivity, are being implemented across industries, including transportation and logistics, to improve operational efficiency through effective data communication.



In addition, with the advent of internet connections and development of advanced communication technologies, new logistic solutions are improving the overall efficiency of freight transportation, warehouse operations, and end delivery. Connected logistics allow end customers and logistic providers to adjust their supply chains to streamline delays and cancellations, which further generates the demand for on-time and real-time tracking logistic service. With significant development in IoT and related technology, logistic providers are rendering connected logistics applications to monitor and track the entire supply chain in real-time through sensors and connected devices anywhere and at any time.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

At&T, Inc.

Sap Se

Intel Corporation

Infosys Limited

Hcl Technologies Limited

Freightgate Inc.

Cloud Logistics Limited

Oracle Corporation



1. Research Background

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Introduction



5. Market Size And Forecast By Software



6. Market Size And Forecast By Platform



7. Market Size And Forecast By Service



8. Market Size And Forecast By Transportation Mode



9. Market Size And Forecast By Industry Vertical



10. Market Size And Forecast By Geography



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix



