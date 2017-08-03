Optimism Grows for Legal Marijuana, Hemp and CBD-based Products Market

PALM BEACH, Florida, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The legal cannabis market which includes many different levels of products and services, is still projected to grow by leaps and bounds, even with the uncertainty of Governmental legislature direction. According to Headset Research data, in Washington state alone there are over 800 CBD-based products in the marketplace. Companies taking advantage of the continued growth include: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN), Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Acology, Inc. (OTC: ACOL), OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP).

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) News: PotNetwork Strategizes to Deliver Results on Strengthened Momentum, with over $5 Million in Diamond CBD Sales for the First Two Quarters of 2017 - is pleased to announce today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., reported quarterly sales of $3,219,277 surpassing its first quarter's revenues of $1,858,347, by a considerable 73%, also representing an increase of1, 495% over 2016's second quarter's revenues of $201,885.

With Management's determined resolve to solidify the Company's incumbent position in the industry, market leading tradeshow and event participation have become foundational to the Company's development strategy. Upon each event, Diamond CBD has grown before a revolving audience of brand-new prospects, adding substantially to the existing consumer base generating a sizable boost event after event. Read this and more news for POTN at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/potn.html

With the extent of publicity that Diamond CBD has been getting on a public level, along with the rate of consumer satisfaction and popularity, notable and distinguished sources have begun to take note, with PotNetwork being reviewed unsolicited, alongside other industry leaders by the likes of Forbes magazine online. "We are focused on building a robust impact very early in the industry. In the cannabis market, timing is so important. As the political landscape continues to evolve, and Cannabis continues to deliver positive results, the room for growth is substantial. The firmer foundation we can establish right now, the more exponential the long-term results are expected to be. Our long-term vision is expansive," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc.

The trend of record breaking quarters continues with strong momentum. Diamond CBD has reported that the past six months of trade show, expo, and convention attendance, demonstrating Management's determined commitment to achieve strong results, had yielded product demand requiring significant expansion of its manufacturing operations, which the Company is managing successfully.

In other industry market performances and developments of note:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTC: LBUY) closed up over 7% on Wednesday at $1.80 trading over 430,000 shares by the market close. Leafbuyer Technologies announced this week its 2017 sales expansion strategy into West Coast legal cannabis markets. This expansion includes recreational markets in Washington and Oregon and medical markets in California. "As Colorado's largest online cannabis deals network, we believe that we are well positioned to take advantage of the legalization of recreational cannabis in California set to open in 2018. Now is the right time to duplicate the success we have had in Colorado and grow our presence nationally," said Mark Breen, VP of Business Development.

Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP) closed up over 75% on Wednesday on heavy trading of over 280 million shares traded by the market close. Hemp announced yesterday that after 3 1/2 years, millions of dollars spent on purchasing, disassembling, transporting, reassembling, rebuilding, refurbishing, beta testing and debugging, the largest multipurpose industrial hemp processing facility in the Western Hemisphere is now operational and is processing its first product. The milestone coincides with Hemp, Inc.'s installation of its Nixon Tech CO2 Supercritical Extractor, the planting of hundreds of acres of industrial hemp and high CBD hemp in North Carolina, Kentucky, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon and the successful establishment and ongoing monthly hemp educational seminars via The Hemp University at Louisburg College in Louisburg, North Carolina. Executives were ecstatic to see the mill processing and packaging for the first time after a laborious 3+ years.

Acology, Inc. (OTC: ACOL) closed up over 12% on Wednesday trading over 4.8 million shares by the market close. Acology announced this week that they extinguished a large portion of their present debt by retiring the company's 3rd party conversion note and, for the first time in it's history, have attained sole-possession of the company. The company now intends to use the leverage gained from reducing this considerable debt to continue with the aggressive projects planned for this year. Several strategic projects currently in development, including the final negotiations to purchase EZ Health Solutions and expanding into the CBD and cannabis extract market, will become the focus of the expansion. The company's debt-reduction also advances Ecology's plans to move to the OTC-QB.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) closed up over 10% on Wednesday at $0.38 trading over 1.9 Million shares by the market close. OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp., through its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, One World Cannabis Ltd., conducts medical research and clinical trials to develop cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and treatments for conditions including multiple myeloma, psoriasis, fibromyalgia, PTSD, and migraines. OWCP is also developing unique delivery systems for the effective delivery and dosage of medical cannabis.

