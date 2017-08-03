

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan plc (AGN) Thursday reported a wider net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of $795.5 million than $571.3 million a year ago. On a per share basis, net loss were $2.37, wider than $1.44 last year. Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $3.68 billion.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $3.92 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Revenue for the quarter increased 9 percent to $4.007 billion from $3.684 billion a year ago. Wall Street expected the company to report revenue of $3.94 billion.



Looking ahead to the full year 2017, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $15.85 to $16.05 billion, up from $15.8 to $16 billion. The company now expects net loss per share in range of $10.80 to $11.20, while its previous guidance was in a range of $9.70 to $10.20 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company now projects wider loss of $16.05 to $16.45, while its earlier outlook was in a range of $15.85 to $16.35. Analysts expects $16.08 per share on revenue of $15.8 billion.



