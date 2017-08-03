

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday showing a modest decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended July 29th.



The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 240,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 245,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 242,000 from the 244,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX