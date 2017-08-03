PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 --

Rubrik enters Magic Quadrant in only its third year of operation

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

Operating at about $150M run rate in bookings, Rubrik is the fastest growing enterprise company ever and has delivered rapid innovation via nine major product releases

Rubrik, the Cloud Data Management Company, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the "Visionaries" quadrant of its 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions. In only its third year since founding, Rubrik has been named a Visionary and is the only new vendor to enter the Magic Quadrant since 2014.

Download the full report here: http://go.rubrik.com/GartnerMQ.html.

"Organizations are voicing the opinion that backup needs to improve a lot, not just a little. The ongoing frustration with backup implies that the data protection approaches of the past may no longer suffice in meeting current -- much less future -- recovery requirements(1)," writes Gartner. "By 2021, 50% of organizations will augment or replace their current backup application with another solution, compared to what they deployed at the beginning of 2017."(2)

"We launched Rubrik's Cloud Data Management platform with a vision to eliminate backup software and to end the decades-long innovation drought in backup and recovery that had forced IT departments to painfully stitch together inefficient solutions from outdated legacy infrastructure. In just eight quarters of selling, we've achieved a $150 million run rate," said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO, Rubrik. "We believe our rapid market adoption and positioning as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup and Recovery Solutions validates our strategy for delivering consumer-grade simplicity to the enterprise."

For mid-market and large enterprises, Rubrik Cloud Data Management dramatically simplifies data management to enable new data services anytime, anywhere, regardless of infrastructure.

"Rubrik has radically simplified backup and instant recovery of our production workloads, helping us increase overall agility and savings. From the beginning, we've seen Rubrik pave a visionary path in how enterprises can easily manage and protect their applications from data center to cloud," said Joe Ryan, JLL's Chief Technology Officer, Americas.

"Rubrik represents the next evolution in backup and recovery technology, fitting nicely into our software defined data center strategy where automation and operational simplicity combine to meet the technical responsibility that accompanies a monumental growth in enterprise data," Shaun Dudley, Willis Towers Watson's Director of Global Platforms and Data Management Services.

This marks a banner year for Rubrik which is now operating at about $150M annual bookings run rate, up from a run rate of $100M in January 2017. To date, Rubrik has raised $292M in funding from leading venture capital firms such as IVP, Lightspeed Ventures, Greylock Partners and Khosla Ventures. In June 2017, Rubrik launched its 4.0 Alta product, the company's ninth and most significant release to date. Alta rounds out support for all major enterprise environments and applications: hypervisors including VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV; physical platforms and applications including Linux, Windows, NAS, Oracle and SQL; and archive options including AWS, Azure, NFS, object stores and tape. For application mobility or disaster recovery, Alta introduced CloudOn intelligent instantiation across data centers and clouds.

"Rubrik has quickly established itself as a leader in enterprise data management through innovative technology and relentless focus on customer success," said Jeffrey Klenner, President, EVOTEK. "I recommend Rubrik for customers looking to simplify and transform traditional data protection into a fully functioning data management platform."

"Gartner defines data center backup and recovery solutions as those solutions focused on providing backup capabilities for the upper-end midmarket and large enterprise environments. Protected data comprises data center workloads, such as file share, file system, operating system, hypervisor, database, email, content management, CRM, ERP and collaboration application data."(3) Gartner's Magic Quadrants are based on rigorous analysis, backed up by highly structured methodologies. The scoring and weighting methodology emphasizes backup and recovery performance, ease of use, and scalability.

Additional Recognition

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Storage Technologies, 2016, April 2016 - A Cool Vendor

