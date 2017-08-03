TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Today, ahead of the RetailNOW Conference in Las Vegas from August 6-9, Accelerated Concepts, a provider of cellular networking equipment, unveils the latest addition to its LTE router line-up: the Accelerated 6330-MX LTE Router.

The 6330-MX is an affordable, compact and high-performance LTE router that offers Gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity to eliminate downtime for businesses, especially retailers who depend on their network to avoid outages that can immediately impact revenue or reputation.

The 6330-MX is powered by Accelerated's suite of 1002-CM CORE Plug-In LTE modems. This allows users to choose the cellular connectivity speeds that best fit their business requirements and needs, LTE-Advanced for more data-intensive applications or standard LTE for traditional day-to-day operations. Accelerated's 1002-CM Plug-In also enables customers to upgrade their LTE technology by swapping modem versions without having to replacing the MX itself. When there is a need for faster connectivity users can simply upgrade their LTE modem while protecting the investment in their router.

"All businesses, especially retailers, rely on fast and stable internet connections for everything from sales processing to inventory management to employee communications. Every minute of network downtime negatively impacts a business' bottom line, so it's crucial to be prepared for network outages," said Rick Gretsch, Vice President of Product Management at Accelerated. "The 6330-MX combines enterprise-grade router functionality with LTE connectivity at a competitive price that makes it the clear choice for businesses seeking a feature-rich LTE router that satisfies both existing and new network deployments."

The 6330-MX offers complete business continuity, providing retailers and other organizations with uninterrupted network access. With the new generation of connected devices demanding reliable network availability, including POS systems, mobile kiosks and digital signage, the 6330-MX is built to support all enterprise needs at an affordable price.

All 6330-MXs come with an installation kit that includes a battery pack for site surveys (to determine signal availability), a PoE injector for remote powering options and a variety of mounting accessories designed to ensure the MX is optimally placed for the strongest cellular reception. Additionally, it is certified across all four major carriers, giving customers the ability to select the best carrier for their given location.

Whether users have 10 or 10,000 locations, the 6330-MX can be fully managed through Accelerated View™, Accelerated's cloud management portal. Accelerated View features proactive alerts, centralized configuration, remote firmware updates and location services. The platform allows for unlimited scalability as well as the complete control over security and accessibility of Accelerated devices.

In addition to showcasing the 6330-MX at RetailNOW, Accelerated is teaming up with payment solutions provider ExaDigm to deliver a bundle that includes point-of-sale terminals and wireless connectivity via Accelerated's line of LTE routers. This partnership can be seen in action at Accelerated's booth (#124) or ExaDigm's booth (#639) at the RetailNow Conference in Las Vegas.

To learn more about Accelerated and its product line, visit https://accelerated.com/.

About Accelerated

Accelerated is an enterprise-grade provider of cellular (LTE) networking equipment for primary or backup networking applications. Providing the backbone for failover, as well as M2M and IoT solutions, Accelerated delivers cellular business continuity and internet access to areas with limited broadband availability. Since the creation of its flagship product in 2006, Accelerated continues to innovate its product line to better meet the needs of customers ranging from retail to manufacturing in today's increasingly connected world.

