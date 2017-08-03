AMITYVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: ICNB) announced today that Bellissima Prosecco is now approved and will soon be shipping to Maryland, District of Columbia, and Virginia . Bellissima Prosecco is now available in over 45 states and growing. The company is also very pleased to announce the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) has approved Bellissima Prosecco DOC Brut for sale in the region; this LCBO placement represents over 40% of the Canadian market. We are looking forward to the first order from Canada, and will continue to push into the rest of the country as well as work to introduce the full portfolio, but are thrilled at the initial market entry, and for the opportunity to share Bellissima Prosecco with our neighbors to the north.

The company is also pleased to announce certain marketing initiatives. Bellissima will take to the sky over the beaches of Long Island this weekend with our new aerial banner. This will be seen by hundreds of thousands of people in the Hamptons, Montauk, Fire Island, Jones Beach and throughout the miles and miles of beautiful Long Island Seashore all the way to Coney Island, passing above the Rockaways as well . The company will also commence a radio campaign this weekend for markets in NY and Vermont.

Iconic Brands CEO Richard DeCicco stated "I'm very pleased with the progress of our markets and the continued sell through of the product. We see strong demand from consumers, and have begun pushing select marketing initiatives as well as bolstering our social media presence to further brand awareness. The company and I truly want to thank our consumers and shareholders for their continued support and for embracing Bellissima, the best Prosecco in the world!"

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a beverage company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is also a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com.

