TAMPA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) - The company announced today that they have completed several rounds of funding which allows the 2017 product launch of a new product line based on antimicrobial intellectual property. The funding was completed with a combination of institutional investors and private equity transactions to support the delivery of its antimicrobial and smart fabric product line the company refers to as Hygieia.

Chief Financial Officer, Thomas L Crom stated, "The company has now completed sufficient funding to begin delivering its first product under its Hygieia brand in Q3 of this year. We are pleased to already see an increase in market liquidity which we expect to continue along with the company's market cap as we make progress and as earnings reports are released."

Hygeia's powerful antimicrobial technology inhibits the growth of bacteria, viruses, mold and fungi on natural & synthetic textiles, foams, plastics, and coatings, eliminating human-based odor for the life of the garment. Hygieia textiles are precisely engineered to feature a 100% efficacy of the fabric to maximize performance, but remain soft, flexible and comfortable.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra emphasized, "In congruence with our commitment to produce as many products as possible here in the United States, Hygieia technology has been developed and manufactured here in the Homeland. In addition, we have partnered with a bluesign® system partner to assist in critical phases of the manufacturing processes employed to deliver this technology; highlighting our resolve and fidelity to not only meet but exceed regulatory guidelines and sustainability initiatives."

In addition, when Hygieia textiles are configured appropriately they can be engineered to conduct electricity and even transfer data. UAT Groups Subsidiary Umbra Applied Technologies (UAT) refers to this product as SmartX and they are currently conducting research on its many military and civilian applications.

"We have finalized our initial manufacturing processes, distribution channels, first generation product lines and are in the process of solidifying supply chain protocols in advance of the Hygieia product launch in September. We will begin our product and brand marketing cycle in the coming weeks in an effort to build brand awareness ahead of the 2017 holiday season," said Mr. Umbra.

About UAT Group, Inc.

Umbra Applied Technologies is a member of the Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTC: UATG) family of companies. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida UAT Group is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and technology solutions. UAT Group is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. It also provides management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistic, and information services

