NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Alphaserve Technologies, a global provider of managed IT, cloud and cybersecurity services, and Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC (Cornerstone.IT), a leading IT business solution and managed services provider, announce they have entered into a strategic alliance to better serve the legal IT market. Under the agreement, Alphaserve and Cornerstone.IT clients gain access to the full breadth of services of each company to better streamline their IT management.

Alphaserve recently expanded services within the legal market, having re-engineered its proprietary platform for managing technology infrastructure and applications. The company now offers a scalable model that allows midsize and small law firms to enjoy the premier services previously available only to large firms. Alphaserve also recently introduced a version of its popular AI consulting service for the legal market. The company offers data science as a service to improve law firm business processes, leveraging its own intellectual property including ITIL-based processes, a proprietary tool and more than 200 experts around the globe.

Cornerstone.IT is a prominent technology business solution and managed services provider primarily for the legal industry, delivering expertise in key systems such as Citrix, Microsoft and iManage. Firms rely on Cornerstone.IT's expertise as a Citrix partner and desktop virtualization expert to skillfully solve problems that cause sluggish, poorly performing systems. They trust Cornerstone.IT's leading Microsoft engineers, who are at the forefront of migrations to Office 365 and Azure, to help them fully take advantage of Microsoft cloud platforms. Firms also turn to Cornerstone.IT's seasoned experts to install and maintain iManage, which delivers enterprise-class functionality that enables the creation, sharing, governance and security of work products.

"Alphaserve is excited to work with Cornerstone.IT, a leader among technology services providers in the legal industry, to further expand our offerings as we aim to deliver critical managed IT solutions to law firms of all sizes," says Arup Das, CEO of Alphaserve Technologies. "This strategic alliance is a milestone for Alphaserve, in that it represents another step in our growing commitment to serving the legal market."

"Cornerstone.IT chose to align with Alphaserve because they are passionate about their managed services. Their proprietary monitoring and machine learning systems are unique to the industry and solve many of the problems of standard managed services," says Jim Moreo, co-founder and principal of Cornerstone.IT. "Cornerstone's clients will have access to Alphaserve's industry-leading Security Operations Center through this alliance."

The two companies will formally launch their strategic alliance at ILTACON 2017, being held August 13-17 in Las Vegas, Nevada. ILTACON is the annual conference hosted by the International Legal Technology Association and widely considered among the premier legal technology educational and networking events of the year. Alphaserve and Cornerstone.IT are sharing a platinum demo room, on Tuesday, August 15, where attendees can learn more about offerings from both companies and how they can work together to implement custom solutions to address the unique needs of each firm.

About Alphaserve Technologies

Alphaserve Technologies® is a global provider of smart-sourced IT services to the asset management industry (hedge funds, broker dealers, private equity), law firms and other general markets like media, government and health care. Alphaserve Technologies is a privately held firm of technology and business professionals serving clients in 300 cities and 38 countries, ranging from multinational blue chip firms to small boutique financial companies. Our accomplished team has practiced their craft together for more than 15 years in the most demanding market sectors in the world. Visit www.alphaserveit.com to learn more.

About Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC (Cornerstone.IT)

Cornerstone Information Technologies, LLC (Cornerstone.IT) is a full-service IT business solution and managed services provider that keeps companies' IT systems secure, productive and profitable. Founded in 2003, Cornerstone.IT specializes in providing services to legal, accounting, finance, media and retail industries. With offices in New York City, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles, Cornerstone.IT's highly trained, knowledgeable engineers deliver expertly designed systems with careful implementation that provide minimum disruption. Cornerstone.IT monitors, maintains and supports systems post project, saving businesses time, money and stress. For more information on Cornerstone.IT's services, visit www.cornerstone.it.

