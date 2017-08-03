SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: APTY), a fully reporting company in the Fintech software sector, is pleased to announce it has acquired the domain names www.cryptoassets.solutions and cryptoasset.io as part of their plan to explore opportunities in cryptocurrencies, coins, tokens and other cryptoassets.

As a subsidiary of APT Systems, Inc., the new CryptoAssets brand would be uniquely positioned within the digital currency space to manage, track, chart, and assess fluctuations for key tokens and coins. CryptoAssets would offer tools that track and identify price momentum in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) tokens which have emerged as leaders in the blockchain space.

Glenda Dowie, CEO of APT Systems, Inc. states, "APT Systems, Inc. holds an optimistic view for the future of blockchain technologies and believes decentralized transaction ledgers have the potential to change commerce worldwide. APT Systems, Inc. expects to be in the forefront of the management systems tracking digital assets. CryptoAssets is anticipated to track and chart major digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum as well as many others from their inception or ICO (initial coin offering)."

APT Systems, Inc. is also preparing to focus some of the elements of its proprietary trading system into the digital currency and cryptoasset markets. Digital currency is an equity or coin balance that is recorded and stored electronically on a shared ledger. A complete financial market for trading cryptocurrencies continues to evolve and we look forward to being a participant in this economic adventure.

About APT Systems, Inc.: APT is an acronym for Applied Proprietary Trading. The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools and its platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for the Fintech National Banking Charter.

Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

