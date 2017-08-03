MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Grand Havana, Inc. (OTC: GHAV), a retailer and wholesaler of specialty blend coffees and teas in the U.S., announces that the company was granted trademark status for "Grand Havana" by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO). The now registered name Grand Havana® will enhance the company's brand image and help distinguish itself even further from other manufacturers, according to Steve Polisar, founder and General council (Attorney) of the company. "It really sets our brand name apart from the other manufacturers in the industry," says Polisar. "With years of sales in the industry and proving the value of our name, it took a long time [for us] to be granted this designation." Most business experts suggest that registering or trademarking a business name is a good idea. Although it is not required by law, trademark registration can provide powerful protection against a trademarked name's misuse by others. Some firms register or trademark their business names just within the state they are located. However, if they do business in multiple states or around the world, registering a business name with the PTO puts other businesses on notice that the name is taken -- and it makes it easier to protect the name from misuse. "For us, this is all about branding the Grand Havana name," notes Polisar. "Now, after all these years, the term is officially and legally ours."

Grand Havana is the sole shareholder of Grand Havana Master, LLC and Grand Havana, LLC.

About Grand Havana Coffee Company

Grand HAVANA Coffee is a Miami-based specialty coffee retailer and wholesaler. GH specializes in the small-batch roasting of Cuban style espresso coffee beans, masterfully blended by legendary roaster, Luis Bustelo, the original master blender of the Cuban espresso. The company focuses on taking the product mainstream following the massive popular demand for our specialized roasting blend, with over 3.5 million cups of espresso served.

Grand Havana Coffee is the consumer's brand of choice for delving into the essence, allure and nostalgia of old HAVANA, with all its coffee products roasted and packaged in Miami, Florida USA.

