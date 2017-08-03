NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - TriNet (NYSE: TNET)

WHO: John Shedden is corporate counsel on TriNet's risk, litigation and employment law team, where he focuses on navigating the increasingly complicated federal, state, statutory and regulatory framework governing the employer-employee relationship. He provides counsel to TriNet on topics that include equal employment opportunity, wage and hour compliance, workers' compensation, unemployment benefits and more. He holds a juris doctor from Campbell University and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Virginia.

WHAT: This event is designed to walk you through some of the most pressing HR concerns that are currently top-of-mind and in the news. Attendees will hear about updated regulations, why they matter for SMBs and TriNet's suggestions on how to tackle compliance issues in 2017.

Complimentary lunch will be served

WHEN: Wednesday, August 9, 2017

11:30 a.m. ET

WHERE: Upper Story by Charlie Palmer

979 Third Ave.

14 th Floor

New York, NY 10022

REGISTER: space is limited.

CONTACT:

Fatima Afzal

TriNet

Fatima.Afzal@TriNet.com

510.875.7265