SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - August 03, 2017) - Surface sampling at a Northwest Territories gold and silver property, located in the shadow of several large past-producing mines, has revealed some high-grade results.

TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TXR) released assay results from the Yellowknife City Gold project in Canada's Northwest Territories on July 18. Surface sampling from the Angel and Duck Lake zones revealed some high-grade results, including 67.5 g/t gold and 4,910 g/t silver at Angel and 20.3 g/t gold at Duck Lake.

The CEO of TerraX, Joe Campbell, stated that "the discovery of high grade gold and silver during surface sampling on our newly acquired Eastbelt property is an excellent start to an extensive district scale exploration program now underway. The Angel and Duck Lake areas both have significant outcropping mineralization, which occurs in a strong east-west structural trend that is due east of the past producing high grade Con gold mine."

PearTree Securities' Vice President and Senior Mining Analyst Gary Baschuk visited the property and filed a report on July 21, noting, "TerraX owns a large land package consisting of 418 sq km covering the extensions of past multi-million-ounce gold producers in a mining friendly jurisdiction."

