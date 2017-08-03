Ice Wireless Deploys Parallel Wireless to Connect the Unconnected Canadians

Innovative Technology Cost-effectively Reimagines Challenges of the Digital Divide to Deliver High Speed Wireless Broadband and Voice to Canada's Arctic Communities

NASHUA, New Hampshire, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Parallel Wireless, Inc., the pioneer in making cellular network deployments as easy and as cost-effective as Wi-Fi, and Ice Wireless, Canada's fastest growing provider of wireless and wireline IP services, today announced that they have successfully deployed a multi-technology macro solution, based on Parallel Wireless all IP virtualized RAN (vRAN). This collaboration will allow cost-effective expansion of wireless broadband services to consumers and businesses in Canada's most remote Arctic communities.

Ice Wireless recognized that innovation was needed to improve network services across the remote markets it serves. Many of these markets have limited backhaul availability and limited access to power. Parallel Wireless' Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS) based network solution enabled Ice Wireless to deploy coverage on an accelerated timeline, delivering consumer service offerings by utilizing any available transport and consuming minimum power for significant OPEX savings.

This self-configuring and self-optimizing technology combines Parallel Wireless HetNet Gateway (HNG) with Parallel Wireless Converged Wireless System (CWS) base stations.

The sites will fully utilize the Software-Defined Radio (SDR) capability of the technology to incorporate both 3G and 4G/LTE into a single integrated solution that delivers the smallest site footprint.

Supporting quotes

Samer Bishay, President and CEO, Iristel & Ice Wireless, said, "Our decision to partner with Parallel Wireless was driven by our joint vision of connecting the unconnected. We are committed to providing our customers - regardless of location - with the best possible communications experience so they can continue to thrive. The tricky thing with bringing the Internet to the next billion is that solutions need to be very cost-effective and easy to deploy. This new partnership strengthens our leadership in the cellular market and allows us to establish connections to better the world. Parallel Wireless outstanding combination of technical expertise, proven systems integration, and excellent service and support makes them the ideal partner to help us achieve our goals."

Steve Papa, founder and CEO, Parallel Wireless, said, "Almost 4 billion people in the world are still unconnected. They are missing out on the ways the Internet helps to connect with family and friends, get education, run businesses, acquire better career opportunities, enjoy entertainment and much more. The remote users want the entire Internet experience, not just a sliver of it. At Parallel Wireless, we are constantly expanding and updating our portfolio to help deliver this Internet experience to every single person. As a communications leader and technology innovator, Ice Wireless shares our passion for connecting the worldwide population. We look forward to supporting Ice Wireless and its customers way into the future."

About Ice Wireless

Ice Wireless is a facilities-based mobile network operator that delivers 3G/4G/LTE-A technology to rural and remote communities in Northern Canada. Launched in 2005, Ice Wireless provides the latest smartphones and connected devices to 24 communities across the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Quebec. Ice Wireless customers may use their smartphones and devices across Canada, USA and internationally through the company's network of roaming partnerships. https://www.icewireless.com

About Parallel Wireless

Parallel Wireless is on a mission to connect the 4 billion unconnected people by reimagining the architecture of cellular infrastructure. The reimagined architecture enables operators to deploy any G cellular networks as easily and as cost-effectively as enterprise Wi-Fi whether for rural, enterprise, public safety, M2M, Smart Cities, or dense urban. The company is in production on six continents and engaged with many leading operators worldwide. Parallel Wireless' innovation and excellence has been recognized with 31 industry awards. www.parallelwireless.com.