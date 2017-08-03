"I'm In China" brings you Global Recruitment

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The three days of festivities to celebrate the launch of I'm In China's Global Recruitment started with some foreign friends burning some rubber.

On July 30, 2017, the crew formed a motorcycle troop and cruised from Beijing Olympic Park to Badaling, a private airport nearby. They then took to the air for a breathtaking bird's eye view of the Great Wall below.

Marc Torchio said, although he's been to the Great Wall many times, he never imagined seeing it from the sky. He thanked I'm In China for sharing a view he would remember for a life time.

The 60 hours of celebrations will conclude in spectacular fashion with fireworks in Xiangjiang, where the knowledge seekers will also learn the art of huaguxi, or flower drum opera from a master.

"I'm In China" project is a new initiative that brings a new way of exchanging cultures and values and gives non-Chinese a chance to become a cultural ambassador.

As part of the Global Recruitment program to invite foreign natives to experience China, winners of the contest get to indulge in many adventures and see a truly unique side of China.

I'm In China is a new door opening to the world in the 21st century. With embracing arms, the program welcomes friends from all over the globe to see China for themselves.

This season of recruitment will run all of August. During this time, more than 20 explorers will experience unique jobs in China in regions like Sichuan, Hunan, and Hainan, just to name a few. As part of the My Chinese Working Day series, explorers will be filmed as they try being Chinese for a day. The series will be broadcasted to the world through many multi-media channels.

Visit I'm In China's website to find out more about Global Recruitment and how you can be a part of the experience!

Official website: iaminchina.cn

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541962/Global_Recruits_at_Badaling_Airport_in_Beijing.jpg