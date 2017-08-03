Wireless Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Key Players are Anritsu Corporation, AWT Global, Cobham AvComm, Cobham Wireless, DEKRA Testing and Certification & Hermon Laboratories

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wireless Test Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Wireless Test Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Wireless Mobile Devices Test Equipment, Drive Test Equipment, and Infrastructure Test Equipment (Wireless Base Station Test Equipment, & Wireless Mobile Backhaul & Network Core Test Equipment). Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 58 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Anritsu Corporation
- AWT Global, LLC
- Cobham AvComm
- Cobham Wireless
- DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U.
- Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
- Mobile Communications Industry
- A Prelude
- Wireless Test Equipment
- What It Means for Industry Participants
- Wireless Test Equipment Market
- Intrinsically Linked to Health of Mobile Communications Sector
- Growing Industry Focus on Product & Service Quality Augurs Well for Wireless Testing Equipment
- Factors Driving Growth of Wireless Test Equipment Market
- Impact of IoT
- NFV Technology
- Impact of 5G Technology
- Mobile Data Offloading
- Coverage and Capacity
- Manufacturers Pioneering Innovative Wireless Test Equipment, Standards and Procedures
- Select Test Equipment Take-offs to Address Current Challenges
- Ultra-Portable Millimeter-Wave Spectrum Analyzer and Bluetooth Test Sets from Anritsu
- Keysight's Modern PXIe Equipment
- LitePoint's IQxel-MW
- Collaborations for Massive MIMO Testing
- Millimeter-Wave Testing Products from Rohde & Schwarz
- USB-Enabled Signal and Spectrum Analyzers from Tektronix
- Market Benefits from the Post Recession Recovery in Industry Prospects
- Outlook
- Asia-Pacific Driven by Growing LTE Network
2. Market Trends, Drivers and Issues
- Emerging Trends within Wireless Test Equipment Market
- Developments in Wireless IC Technology Drive Down ASPs
- Complexities of Mobile Phones
- Parallel Testing Solutions
- Order of the Day
- Consumer Mobile Devices
- An Excellent Commercial Opportunity
- Opportunity Indicators for Mobile Device Testing Equipment
- Increasing Manufacturer Focus on Superior Product Quality, Cost Reductions & Early Market Delivery
- Increase in Demand for Mobile Handsets and Parallel Rise in their Production
- Increased Strain on 3G Networks Brings 4G Networks into Spotlight
- Transition to 4G Networks
- Revolutionizing Mobile Communications Landscape
- Wider Roll Out of 4G LTE Networks
- Factors Driving Data Surge
- Mobile Internet' Spawns Incredible Data Usage
- Growing Use of Internet-Ready Smart Devices
- A Look at Increased Consumption of Following Bandwidth-Heavy Applications
- Entertainment Services
- Technology Developments Augurs Well for the Market
- Software
- Vital for Test Plan Development
- One-Box Wireless Test Equipment Gains Prominence
- Emerging Wireless Standards & Need for Wider Bandwidth Drive Demand for RF Signal Generators
- Key Challenges for Wireless Test Equipment Vendors in the LTE Market
- Interoperability with Multiple Standards
- A Major Challenge
- Testing of LTE MIMO Devices
- A Complex Process
- Cost Factor
- Key Challenge for Adoption of 5G Technology
3. Analysis of Select Technological Innovations
- Innovations Driving Market Growth
- Using NLTL Technology for Redefining size and Performance of Instrumentation
- SRD based Harmonic Samplers
- NLTL Technology
- Using NLTL for Commercializing VNAs
- Affordable E-Band VNA
- Ultraportable Instrumentation for Improved Performance
- Offering Greater Spectrum Range for Facilitating 5G High Data Throughput Applications
- Wireless Technology for Mission Critical Applications
- HIL Test System's Architecture
- Use of Test Equipment for Radar Testing
- Two Approaches for Generation of Radar Target
- Future Trends in the ADAS Design
- RF HIL Testing Additional Applications
- Application of Manifold Antenna Systems by 5G for Massive MIMO
- Measurements of 3D OTA
- Production Testing
- Measurements of Far and Near Field
- Rapid Integration and Customization of Test Systems for Electronic Warfare and Satellite Communications
4. Product Overview
- Wireless Test Equipment
- Wireless Test Equipment
- A Focus on Product Segmentation
- Wireless Mobile Device Test Equipment
- Types of Wireless Mobile Device Test Equipment
- Single-box Wireless Test Equipment
- Conformance or Certification Testers
- Interoperability Testers
- Radio Frequency (RF) Conformance Testers
- Wireless Base Station Test Equipment
- Drive Test Equipment
- Wireless Mobile Backhaul & Network Core Test Equipment
5. Product Introductions/Launches
- Anritsu Company Introduces Software for Universal Test Set MT8870A to Support 2 Mbps Low Energy PHY & Bluetooth Long Range
- Anritsu Corporation Launches Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A for Evaluating WLAN Devices
- Cobham Introduces New Network Test Solution, TM500 that Validates 5G Network Performance
- Spirent Communications Introduces Elevate IoT Device Test Solution
- Anritsu Company Launches PIM Hunter Test Probe to Locate External PIM Sources at Cell Sites
- Teradyne Introduces J750-LitePoint Solution for Testing Wireless Connectivity & Other RF SOC Devices
- Deviser Instruments Introduces Profiler Line of Products for Deeper Views into Signal Environment & Site Infrastructure
- Keysight Technologies Enhances Capabilities of EXM Wireless Test Set
6. Recent Industry Activity
- Yokogawa and Rohrback Cosasco Ink Mutual Sales Agreement for ISA100 Wireless-based Products
- Netscout Appoints Black Box to Distribute Handheld Network Tools Suite in UK
- Rohde & Schwarz and MediaTek Sign MoU for Developing 5G Test Solutions
- Spirent Communications Introduces Elevate IoT Device Cellular Test Solution
- Keysight to Acquire Ixia for Creating a Powerful Innovation Engine in Communications & Networking
- Anritsu to Acquire Azimuth Systems for Expanding Wireless Testing Solutions
- Keysight Technologies Secures TEMS Asset Management Contract from Leonardo- Finmeccanica
- Teledyne LeCroy to Acquire Assets of Quantum Data
- Teledyne LeCroy Acquires Frontline Test Equipment
- National Instruments Acquires Micropross to Strengthen Wireless Testing Capabilities
- Keysight Technologies Concludes Takeover of Anite
- DEKRA Takes Over AT4 wireless for IoT
- SGS Enhances Testing Capabilities with Spirent Communications 8100 LTE Solution
- Cobham Completes Acquisition of Aeroflex Holding
- Anritsu Enters into Manufacturing Test License (MTL) Agreement with Broadcom
7. Focus on Select Global Players
8. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 58 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 66)
- The United States (30)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (21)
- France (2)
- Germany (6)
- The United Kingdom (7)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (4)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
- Middle East (1)
- Africa (1)
Companies Mentioned
- Anritsu Corporation (Japan)
- AWT Global, LLC (USA)
- Cobham AvComm (UK)
- Cobham Wireless (UK)
- DEKRA Testing and Certification, S.A.U. (Spain)
- Hermon Laboratories TI Ltd. (Israel)
- Keysight Technologies Inc. (USA)
- LitePoint Corporation (USA)
- Rohde & Schwarz GMBH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Spirent Communications Plc (UK)
- Teradyne, Inc. (USA)
- Viavi Solutions Inc. (USA)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rdmlp3/wireless_test
