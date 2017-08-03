North America to Remain the Largest Market for On-shelf Availability Solution

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global on-shelf availability solution market is projected to register an impressive expansion at 9.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2027, according to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI). Although the market is expected to witness a robust growth, the revenue generated will remain low owing to the presence of less number of companies offering these solutions. FMI's report estimates the global on-shelf availability solution market to increase from US$ 2,255.7 Mn in 2017 to reach US$ 5,607.7 Mn by 2027-end.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Key Takeaways from FMI's Report on the Global On-shelf Availability Solution Market

CPG manufacturers will remain the largest end-users of on-shelf availability solution in the market, followed by retailers. However, sales of on-shelf availability solutions to suppliers are estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2027.

Although on-premise deployment of on-shelf availability solution remains preferred in the market, the SaaS deployment will register a comparatively higher CAGR through 2027.

Historical data analysis will continue to be the most lucrative application of on-shelf availability solution, with sales estimated to reach revenues worth US$ 1,867.7 Mn by 2027-end. In addition, sales of on-shelf availability solution in application of response time analysis are estimated to register the fastest expansion at a double-digit CAGR through 2027.

by 2027-end. In addition, sales of on-shelf availability solution in application of response time analysis are estimated to register the fastest expansion at a double-digit CAGR through 2027. Software component of on-shelf availability solution is expected to remain sought-after in the market. The software component is anticipated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 2,546.1 Mn between 2017 and 2027.

between 2017 and 2027. North America will remain the largest market for on-shelf availability solution, followed by Western Europe . Demand for on-shelf availability solution in Middle East & Africa (MEA) will remain sluggish during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-759

Surging Deployment of IoT in Warehouse & Store Management to Propel Growth of the Market in Western Europe

In Western Europe, the on-shelf availability solution market is primarily driven by surging deployment of IoT in store management, and warehouse management. In addition, rapidly growing deployment of IoT by retailers, manufacturers and suppliers in this region is expected to offer inter networking of physical devices, sensors, and codes of products, enabling these objects to gather and exchange data. The demand for solutions which can prevent robbery in retail stores and warehouses is witnessing a rise in Western European countries including Germany and France. On-shelf availability solutions help in detecting any displacements of goods, resulting into reduction of thefts by shoplifters or staff. These factors are expected to drive growth of the market in Western Europe.

In Western Europe, various alternatives such as solutions for supply chain management, and retail management software, help store managers in identifying shelf-availability of products in warehouses and retail stores. This is expected to hinder growth of the market in this region.

Increasing Requirement for Smart Retailing Solution to Drive the Market Growth in North America

In North America, retailers are focusing on implementation of shelf-availability solutions for improvising the ability to offer customer-desired products, avoiding challenges associated with "out-of-stock" situation. The retailers are utilizing on-shelf availability solutions to keep track of product details, inventories, and availability of right products. In addition, requirement for smart retailing solution is witnessing a surge on the back of increasing demand for provision of smarter consumer experience, while shopping at retail stores. The aforementioned factors are expected to fuel growth of the market in North America.

Preview Analysis on Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market Segmentation By Component - Software, Services; By Deployment - On-Premise, Cloud; By End-User - CPG Manufacturers, Retailers, Online Retailers (e-Commerce), Suppliers, Warehouses, Others; By Application - Historical Data Analysis, Response Time Analysis, Vendor Pattern Analysis, Potential Risk (Issue) Analysis, Others: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/on-shelf-availability-solution-market

Performing analytical operations on the dynamic data, which has been captured by software, is a major challenge faced by on-shelf availability solution market in North America. The available data undergoes constant changes, with products being purchased, ordered, replaced, and delivered. The coordination between retailers and suppliers fails to generate precise data about the required as well as available products, which further incurs challenges in analysis of the dynamic data. These factors will impede growth of the market in North America.

Key market players identified in FMI's Report Include IBM Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, SAP SE, Impinj, Inc., Mindtree Ltd., Retail Solutions, Inc., Retail Velocity, Market6, Inc., Lokad, Verix, Frontier Field Marketing, NEOGRID, eBest IOT, Enterra Solutions LLC.

More from FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Energy Management System Market Taxonomy By Deployment - Cloud Based, On Premise; By Software - Utility Energy Management, Industrial Energy Management, Enterprise Carbon And Energy Management, Residential Energy Management; By Vertical - Automotive, Building Automation, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Pharmaceutical, Power And Energy, Others (F&B, Government Etc.): http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/energy-management-system-market

Mass Notification Systems Market Segmentation By Application - Interoperable Emergency Communication, Integrated Public Alert and Warning, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery and Business Operation; By Solution - In-building Solution, Wide-area Solution and Distributed Recipient Solution; By Product Type - Hardware, Software and Services; By End-user Vertical - Ommercial, Education, Energy and Power, Healthcare, Defence, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics and Government Institutions: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/mass-notifications-systems-market

Smart Factory Market Segmentation By Market Structure - Wired And Wireless Networking, Wide Area Networking, Local Area Networking, Machine-To-Machine Network; By To Collect Segment - Sensors, Digital Measurement Devices, Auto Identification Hardware; By To Analyse Segment - Data Historian, Reporting, Complex Event Processing, Predictive Algorithm; By Manufacturing Vertical - Food And Beverages, Electrical And Electronics, Aerospace And Defence, Oil And Gas, Garment And Textile: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/smart-factory-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Insights

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



LA News:http://www.lanews.org/

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com