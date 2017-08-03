LONDON, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecast by Type (Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, Multi Rotor, Hybrid & Nano), by Application (Oil & Gas Inspection, Environmental Impact Assessment) and Regional Market plus Top Companies Profile

The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Oil & Gas Drones market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.15 bn in 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )



The Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.

In this brand new report you find 150 in-depth tables, charts and graphs all unavailable elsewhere.

The 165 page report provides clear detailed insight into the Oil & Gas Drones market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope:

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

• 150 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Oil & Gas Drones market.

•Oil & Gas Drones market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027

• Oil & Gas Drones submarket forecasts from 2017-2027

• A Fixed-Wing Forecast 2017-2027

• Single Rotor Forecast 2017-2027

• Multi Rotor Forecast 2017-2027

• Hybrid & Nano Forecast 2017-2027

• Oil & Gas Inspection Forecast 2017-2027

• Environmental Impact Assessment Forecast 2017-2027

• Oil & Gas Drones market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East

• Rest of the World

Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027

• Company profiles for the leading 10 Oil & Gas Drones companies

• Lockheed Martin

• Textron Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Draganfly Innovations Inc.

• Aerovironment Inc.

• Altavian Inc.

• BAE Systems Plc

• Leonardo S.p.a.

• Proxy Technologies Inc.

• Aeryon Labs Inc.

• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making

How will you benefit from this report?

• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind

• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data

• Learn how to exploit new technological trends

• Realise your company's full potential within the market

• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships

Who should read this report?

• Anyone with interest in the Oil & Gas Drones market

• Oil & gas operators

• Commodity traders

• Investment managers

• Arbitrage companies and divisions

• Energy price reporting companies

• Energy company managers

• Energy consultants

• Oil and gas company executives and analysts

• Heads of strategic development

• Business development managers

• Marketing managers

• Market analysts,

• Technologists

• Suppliers

• Investors

• Banks

• Government agencies

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Oil & Gas Drones market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report today the Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027: Forecast by Type (Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, Multi Rotor, Hybrid & Nano), by Application (Oil & Gas Inspection, Environmental Impact Assessment) and Regional Market plus Top Companies Profile. Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/1938/Oil-Gas-Drones-Market-2017-2027

List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:

Aerion Corp

Aernnova Aerospace SA

AeroVironment, Inc.

Air Lease Corp.

Airbus Americas Engineering Incorporated

Airbus DS Limited

Airbus SE

American Eurocopter Corporation

American Institute Of Aeronautics And Astronautics Inc.

Aselsan Elektronik Sanayii ve Ticaret AS

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.

Aviation Industry Corporation of China

Azorean Aquatic Technologies SA

Bae Systems Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

BOC Aviation Ltd.

Bombardier, Inc.

Bundesministerium Der Verteidigung

Cobham Plc

Dassault Aviation SA

Delair-Tech

Delta Drone SA

Deveron UAS Corp.

Diehl Aerospace GmbH

Drone Aviation Holding Corp.

Drone USA, Inc.

EADS North America Incorporated

Exelis Inc.

Ge Aviation

General Atomics

General Dynamics Corp.

Global UAV Technologies Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Intuitive Aerial AB

Israel Aerospace Industries Limited

ITT, Inc.

Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Kraken Sonar, Inc.

Leonardo SpA

LoJack Corp.

MAGELLAN AEROSPACE (UK) LTD

Mota Group, Inc.

Nordic Aviation Capital A/S

Osi Maritime Systems

Parrot SA

Precise Flight Inc.

PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)

Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc

Saab AB

Safran SA

SIA Engineering Co. Ltd.

Socata SAS

Solacom Technologies Inc

Textron, Inc.

Thales SA

The Boeing Co.

TransDigm Group, Inc.

UAS Drone Corp

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc

United Aircraft Corp. PJSC

United Technologies Corp.

Vector Aerospace Corporation

Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com