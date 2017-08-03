LONDON, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecast by Type (Fixed-Wing, Single Rotor, Multi Rotor, Hybrid & Nano), by Application (Oil & Gas Inspection, Environmental Impact Assessment) and Regional Market plus Top Companies Profile
The latest research report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the Oil & Gas Drones market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate $1.15 bn in 2017.
The Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027 responds to your need for definitive market data.
Report Scope:
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 150 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Oil & Gas Drones market.
•Oil & Gas Drones market forecasts and analysis from 2017-2027
• Oil & Gas Drones submarket forecasts from 2017-2027
• A Fixed-Wing Forecast 2017-2027
• Single Rotor Forecast 2017-2027
• Multi Rotor Forecast 2017-2027
• Hybrid & Nano Forecast 2017-2027
• Oil & Gas Inspection Forecast 2017-2027
• Environmental Impact Assessment Forecast 2017-2027
• Oil & Gas Drones market forecasts from 2017-2027 with drivers and restraints for the regions including:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• Middle East
• Rest of the World
Oil & Gas Drones Market 2017-2027
• Company profiles for the leading 10 Oil & Gas Drones companies
• Lockheed Martin
• Textron Inc.
• The Boeing Company
• Draganfly Innovations Inc.
• Aerovironment Inc.
• Altavian Inc.
• BAE Systems Plc
• Leonardo S.p.a.
• Proxy Technologies Inc.
• Aeryon Labs Inc.
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Oil & Gas Drones market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report:
Aerion Corp
Aernnova Aerospace SA
AeroVironment, Inc.
Air Lease Corp.
Airbus Americas Engineering Incorporated
Airbus DS Limited
Airbus SE
American Eurocopter Corporation
American Institute Of Aeronautics And Astronautics Inc.
Aselsan Elektronik Sanayii ve Ticaret AS
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc.
Aviation Industry Corporation of China
Azorean Aquatic Technologies SA
Bae Systems Inc.
BAE Systems Plc
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.
Bharat Electronics Ltd.
BOC Aviation Ltd.
Bombardier, Inc.
Bundesministerium Der Verteidigung
Cobham Plc
Dassault Aviation SA
Delair-Tech
Delta Drone SA
Deveron UAS Corp.
Diehl Aerospace GmbH
Drone Aviation Holding Corp.
Drone USA, Inc.
EADS North America Incorporated
Exelis Inc.
Ge Aviation
General Atomics
General Dynamics Corp.
Global UAV Technologies Ltd.
Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Intuitive Aerial AB
Israel Aerospace Industries Limited
ITT, Inc.
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Kraken Sonar, Inc.
Leonardo SpA
LoJack Corp.
MAGELLAN AEROSPACE (UK) LTD
Mota Group, Inc.
Nordic Aviation Capital A/S
Osi Maritime Systems
Parrot SA
Precise Flight Inc.
PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)
Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
Saab AB
Safran SA
SIA Engineering Co. Ltd.
Socata SAS
Solacom Technologies Inc
Textron, Inc.
Thales SA
The Boeing Co.
TransDigm Group, Inc.
UAS Drone Corp
Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
United Aircraft Corp. PJSC
United Technologies Corp.
Vector Aerospace Corporation
Waypoint Leasing (Ireland) Limited
