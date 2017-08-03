

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) on Thursday lifted its earnings forecast for fiscal 2017 after reporting significant increase in second-quarter profit. Net revenues increased with strong customer growth in the United States, Germany, and Europe.



CFO Thomas Dannenfeldt said, 'Our record investments are paying off: Growing numbers of customers are choosing our networks and products. And revenue and earnings are lifting substantially on the back of this strong customer growth. That is especially true of our booming U.S. business, but the trend is also positive in Germany and our European companies.'



Net profit in the second quarter climbed more than 40.7 percent to 874 million euros from 621 million euros last year. On an adjusted basis, profit increased 13.8 percent to 1.20 billion euros.



EBITDA, a key earnings metric, climbed 27.4 percent from last year to 5.99 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA for the period was up 8.9 percent to 5.94 billion euros.



Net revenue for the second quarter grew 6 percent to 18.9 billion euros from last year's 17.82 billion euros.



In Germany, Telekom posted revenue of 5.4 billion euros, up 0.6 percent year-on-year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.1 percent.



T-Mobile US once again posted industry-leading growth rates in revenue and earnings. Total revenue increased 9.7 percent to $10.2 billion and service revenues increased 8.5 percent to $7.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA was up 18 percent.



In Europe, revenue increased 2.4 percent, while adjusted EBITDA declined 2.2 percent.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects adjusted EBITDA to reach some 22.3 billion euros, driven mainly by strong growth in the United States. Previously, the company expected adjusted EBITDA would rise by just under 4 percent to around 22.2 billion euros.



Deutsche Telekom earlier said that it continues to expects higher net revenues for the year.



The free cash flow forecast remains unchanged at 5.5 billion euros.



In Germany, Deutsche Telekom shares were trading at 15.62 euros, up 0.58 percent.



