VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Hootsuite, the most widely used platform for managing social media, continues to build momentum through 2017 with several new products as well as regional expansions in the second quarter of the year. In addition, the company has been recently recognized as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Social Media Management Solutions, Q2 2017" report.

"As Hootsuite continues to expand our business and our solutions for the enterprise, the validation from Forrester marks a significant milestone for the company," said Penny Wilson, CMO of Hootsuite. "This quarter we've worked on not only providing product offerings that strengthen customer value, but also expanded our global teams to provide dedicated customer service in rapidly growing markets."

Hootsuite was one of only four companies who were evaluated as a leader in the Forrester report. A complimentary copy is available for download at www.hootsuite.com/pages/forrester-wave.

In addition to the Forrester recognition, Hootsuite has seen continuing momentum through the second quarter of 2017:

Product Innovation, Partnerships

-- Hootsuite announced a five million dollar integration fund to support developers building innovative, enterprise-strength integrations and business applications for the Hootsuite platform. -- Following the acquisition of LiftMetrix, Hootsuite Impact was announced. Hootsuite Impact is integrated into the Hootsuite Platform with an easy- to-use interface to give organizations a complete view of their owned, earned and paid social initiatives in one dashboard. -- Hootsuite and Actiance announced a global partnership to provide compliance and social engagement for financial services companies. -- Hootsuite launched Amplify for Selling, a powerful, mobile-first solution designed to help sales teams be successful on social by generating leads and fostering relationships that drive revenue.

Global Growth

-- Hootsuite announced the opening of a new regional LATAM headquarters in Mexico City. As one of the fastest growing markets for Hootsuite, the LATAM office provides customers with dedicated teams and resources for their social media demands. -- Hootsuite announced a new representative office opening in Madrid, expanding on the presence of Hootsuite in EMEA.

Expanded Leadership Team

-- Phil Edgell joined Hootsuite as VP, Sales Operations. Phil brings 20 years of industry leadership experience, most recently with global IT services firm Long View Systems, where he served as Executive Vice President of Operations. -- Jeremy Wood joined Hootsuite as VP, Product Marketing. Jeremy previously served as Senior Director of Product Marketing for Box, and held past senior positions at Pipedrive, Xero and Google. -- Heidi Rolston joined Hootsuite as VP, Learning, Diversity and Inclusion. Heidi recently held VP of People for BuildDirect; she also has senior leadership experience growing teams at Forzani Group, Westjet, Crystal Decisions and Electronic Arts.

More Information:

-- Media Kit: https://hootsuite.com/about/media-kit -- Careers: https://hootsuite.com/about/careers

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

