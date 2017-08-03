UK taxation department HMRC agrees to place batteries sold with a new solar system in 5% VAT tax rate following lobbying by the Solar Trade Association. Government will also consider proposals to offer reduced rate to all storage.

A further boost to the U.K.'s maturing energy storage sector was confirmed today following the news that Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) department has decided to place just a 5% VAT rate on batteries that are sold with new solar PV systems following close discussions with trade body, the Solar Trade Association (STA).

HMRC had previously considered that all storage in the U.K. should be banded in the 20% VAT range, but the STA's argument that batteries - when purchased as part of a solar package - should ...

