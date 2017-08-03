

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter rose to C$136.39 million or C$0.91 per share, from C$88.51 million or C$0.59 per share for the corresponding period in 2016.



The latest quarter's results included a net gain after taxes of C$101.5 million or C$0.67 per share, on the disposal of SNC-Lavalin's Montreal head office building and an adjacent lot of land.



However, adjusted earnings for the quarter were C$0.72, the same as in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings from E&C were $0.43 per share, compared to $0.48 per share last year, mainly due to a lower segment EBIT.



Revenues for the quarter declined to C$1.94 billion from C$2.10 billion in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, the company revised its 2017 outlook range for adjusted earnings per share from E&C to a range of $2.00 to $2.20 from the prior range of $1.70 to $2.00.



The company noted that the revised range would have reduced to a comparative $1.57 to $1.85 per share on a like for like weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares basis.



The revision is mainly due to the completion of the acquisition of Atkins on July 3, 2017 and related financing. The outlook now includes approximately six months of Atkins operations. It also assumes a weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares of approximately 163 million.



The company's board of directors declared a cash dividend of C$0.273 per share, payable on August 31, 2017, to shareholders of record on August 17, 2017. This dividend is an 'eligible dividend' for income tax purposes.



Following comprehensive board succession planning by the Governance & Ethics Committee in 2017, the Board appointed the Honorable Kevin Lynch as Vice-Chairman with the expectations that he will replace the current Chairman of the Board, Larry Stevenson, upon his planned retirement from the Board on December 31, 2017.



