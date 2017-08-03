What Is Bitcoin Cash?Bitcoin (BTC) has officially split. In what is called a "hard fork," the most famous and largest cryptocurrency by market cap has spawned an entirely new and competing coin called Bitcoin Cash (BCH). Many investors are stuck asking "What is Bitcoin Cash?" and wondering how to get Bitcoin Cash or how to buy Bitcoin Cash. Lucky for you, it's not all that complicated and not as hard as you think.Bitcoin Cash split off of Bitcoin much for the same reason we often see these types of splits in the cryptocurrency world: an ideological divide.Much like we saw with the split between Ethereum (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC), a vocal minority had issues with.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...