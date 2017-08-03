DENVER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Apto, the leading web-based broker software for managing contacts, properties, listings, deals and commissions, has launched a new product. Apto Prospect & Nurture helps commercial real estate brokers win more business by connecting them to the right people at the right time with the right information.

The prospecting process in commercial real estate can be inefficient and time-consuming. But with long deal timelines and the relationship-based nature of the industry, building and maintaining a connection with key contacts is crucial to long-term success. To beat their competition, brokers need to be more than skilled salespeople -- they need to be market experts who consistently deliver relevant, timely advice to both prospects and clients.

Apto Prospect & Nurture makes it easier to be both an effective salesperson and a trusted advisor. Starting with strategic call lists and task lists -- some generated out-of-the-box by Apto, others created with custom criteria -- brokers are immediately presented with account insights and personal context organized for making quick, meaningful connections. With click-to-dial functionality and simple call logging and follow-up, brokers will save time and showcase their expertise whether they're talking to a brand new contact or a former client they've known for 10 years.

"As a broker, it's not just about having all your data in one place anymore. Now it's easier than ever to act on that information to systematically strengthen your relationships and grow your business," said Tanner McGraw, CEO of Apto. "With Apto Prospect & Nurture, brokers get all the value of a CRM -- with a lot less work and effort."

Apto Prospect & Nurture is available now. For those interested in a seeing a demo or finding out more information, visit apto.com/prospect.

About Apto:

Created by and for commercial real estate brokers, Apto is the leading web-based software for managing customer relationships, properties, listings, deals and commissions. Apto serves thousands of commercial brokers and is the CRM of choice for 6 of the top 8 CRE brands. Apto's world-class software is optimized to meet the needs of CRE brokers, and can be further customized to brokerage workflows and business requirements. Apto is the only platform that allows brokers to manage the full lifecycle of a deal anywhere, from any device.

