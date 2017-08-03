NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- ReadyCap Lending, LLC (www.rclending.com), a Preferred SBA Lender offering SBA 7(a) financing up to $5 million in markets nationwide, has hired Christy Lester as SVP Senior Business Development Officer based in Southern California lending nationally.

Lester joins ReadyCap Lending with more than 23 years of experience in SBA lending. Her ability to manage and evaluate transactions as well as successfully oversee the loan process from start to finish will be a big benefit to ReadyCap's clients, which include commercial brokers, bankers, various referral partners and business owners.

"Getting Christy on board is a big deal. She is a proven leader and an industry elite top producer," Mark Gibson, National Sales Manager of ReadyCap Lending said. "Christy is expected to have an immediate impact on production but we also plan to tap into her expertise and expect her to play an active role in our process development as we continue to scale our company into an industry leader. Our model is to continue to grow into key markets nationally and leverage these vast sources of experience and industry wisdom."

"I'm very excited to join the ReadyCap team," Lester said. "My team and I are ready to combine our service and expertise with the entrepreneurial spirit of the ReadyCap SBA team to provide our small business clients and referral partners an exceptional experience."

Throughout her SBA career, Lester has consistently been a top producer working for several top 10 National SBA Lenders. She has been recognized as an influential member of the SBA lending community, speaking on SBA lending panels and educational presentations to referral partners. Most recently, she served as SVP SBA Business Development for Celtic Bank. Lester and her team can be reached at 951-515-9212, or christy.lester@rclending.com

About ReadyCap Lending, LLC

ReadyCap Lending (www.rclending.com) is a licensed small business loan company offering SBA 7(a) loans to small businesses throughout the United States. Available financing ranges from $250,000 to $5 million. With concierge-like personal attention, ReadyCap is set apart by its credit decisions, processing speeds and common-sense, solution-oriented underwriting. Based in Union County, New Jersey, ReadyCap is a subsidiary of Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE-SLD) which is a REIT that originates, acquires, finances, services and manages SBC loans and Small Business Administration loans.

The Company originates SBC and SBA loans through its ReadyCap subsidiary and residential mortgages through its GMFS subsidiary. The Company is externally managed and advised by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

For more information, visit http://www.rclending.com or call 888-354-0822.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3160188



Media contact:

Mark Gibson

National Sales Manager

Phone: 502-396-5455

Email: Email Contact



