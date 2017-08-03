

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc (TFX) reported earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $94.6 million, or $2.04 per share. This was up from $86.2 million, or $1.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.91 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $528.61 million. This was up from $473.55 million last year.



Teleflex Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $94.6 Mln. vs. $86.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -EPS (Q2): $2.04 vs. $1.89 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.91 -Revenue (Q2): $528.61 Mln vs. $473.55 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.20 - $8.35



