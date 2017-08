WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rait Financial Trust (RAS) Thursday reported second quarter preliminary net loss available to common shares in a range of $120.99 million to $129.499 million, while its loss for the last year was $7.580 million. Preliminary loss per share is expected between $1.32 to $1.41.



The company declared a second quarter dividend of $0.05, to shareholders on record August 25, payable on September 15.



