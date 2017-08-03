ARC Advisory Group Names IFS Leader in Aerospace and Defense EAM Software for Ninth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, has today been confirmed as the number one vendor of enterprise asset management (EAM) software for the aerospace and defense (A&D) sector. This is the ninth consecutive year that IFS has been named as the global market leader by the major research and advisory firm ARC Advisory Group.

The ARC "Enterprise Asset Management Global Market Research Study" found IFS has continued to increase its A&D market share, and now has a commanding market share lead over the next highest participant. These 2016 figures do not include the gains following the acquisition of the A&D maintenance management software provider Mxi Technologies that closed in January 2017.

IFS has a strong and growing customer base in aviation and defense that includes BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, SAAB, GE Aviation, Pratt & Whitney, HAL, Emirates, LATAM, Qantas, China Airlines, Air France-KLM, Southwest Airlines. and most recently PSA Airlines. The company's partner ecosystem continues to grow in support of the A&D sector with Malaysia's G7 Aerospace most recently joining the IFS Partner Network.

"IFS is particularly strong in the aerospace and defense industries worldwide," Ralph Rio, Research Director for Enterprise Software, ARC Advisory Group said. "The company extended its lead by acquiring Mxi Technologies."

Scott Helmer, SVP, Aviation and Defense Business Unit at IFS added: "With the move towards servitization and the complex support requirements of next-generation equipment, EAM is a top priority for defense and commercial aviation organizations. The flexibility, agility and market-leading record of IFS's EAM solution means it is second to none in helping these organizations monitor and maintain assets, keeping them operational for as long as possible."

For more information on ARC's findings, visit here to view an overview of the report.

Find out more about how IFS supports its aerospace and defense customers here.

CONTACT:

Anders Lundin, PR Manager for IFS Strategic Marketing and Communications.Phone: +46-8-58-78 45-00, press@ifsworld.com

Amanda Patton, Analyst Relations. Phone: +1-47-969-8919, amanda.patton@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ifs/r/arc-advisory-group-names-ifs-leader-in-aerospace-and-defense-eam-software-for-ninth-consecutive-year,c2321624

The following files are available for download: