OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 2:00 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, August 10, 2017 to discuss the results for the period ended June 30, 2017, which will be released during business hours August 10, 2017.

Interested participants from the financial & media community should call 1-800-347-6311 or (613) 216-0029 at approximately 1:55 p.m. The conference ID is 1032460.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 1032460.

Calian employs over 2,800 people with offices and projects that span Canada, U.S. and international markets. The company's capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian's Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon plans, designs and implements complex communication systems for many of the world's space agencies and leading satellite manufacturers and operators. SED also provides contract manufacturing services for both private sector and military customers in North America.

For further information, please visit our website at www.calian.com, or contact us at ir@calian.com.

Kevin Ford

President and Chief Executive Officer

613-599-8600



Jacqueline Gauthier

Chief Financial Officer

613-599-8600

