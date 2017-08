The PV plant portfolio will be acquired from Italian renewable energy company ErgyCapital for €68 million.

UK-based developer and owner of electric power businesses ContourGlobal announced it has acquired several PV plants totaling 20 MW in Italy from local renewable energy company ErgyCapital Spa.

The company said the plants are located in the regions of Puglia, Piemonte, Lazio and Campania, and are close to its existing PV plant portfolio. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...