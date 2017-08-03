Candidiasis Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis, 2017 - Approximately 22 Active Drug Candidates in Different Stages of Development

DUBLIN, August 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Candidiasis is a very common type of fungal infection caused by fungus known as candida. Candida is usually found in various parts of our body including mouth, skin or belly and cause no harm. It is only when this fungus gets right environment it multiplies and grows uncontrollably. This condition results in occurring of the infection, known as candidiasis. There are various different types of candidiasis like thrush (oropharyngeal candidiasis), genital yeast infection (genital candidiasis), diaper rash from yeast infection and invasive candidiasis.



The symptoms of candidiasis include yellow or white patches on the lips, tongue, lips, roof of mouth, gums and inner cheeks, soreness in the mouth and throat, cracking at the corners of the mouth, pain during swallowing, itching in the vagina, swelling and redness of the vagina, pain, discomfort, white discharge from vagina, fever and chills. The diagnosis of candidiasis done methods such as wet mount, microscope examination, gram stain, potassium hydroxide smears, urinalysis, urine fungal cultures and endoscopy. The treatment of candidiasis includes drugs such as echinocandins, caspofungin, micafungin and anidulafungin, along with fluconazole, as well as lipid formulations of amphotericin B medications in various situations.



Drug manufacturing companies are in the quest to find better and new treatment strategies with potential targets such as beta-1,3-D glucan synthase and cytochrome P450 sterol 14a-demethylase (CYP51) which can also prove to be effective in candidiasis treatment. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has granted various designations including orphan drug, qualified infectious disease product (QIDP) with fast track status to many drugs which are driving the growth of the pipeline.



As of May 2017, the candidiasis pipeline comprises approximately 22 active drug candidates in different stages of development.



