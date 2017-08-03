

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) released a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $167.44 million, or $1.49 per share. This was higher than $121.31 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $944.59 million. This was up from $915.39 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $167.44 Mln. vs. $121.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -EPS (Q2): $1.49 vs. $1.08 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $944.59 Mln vs. $915.39 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.2%



