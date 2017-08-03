WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Readers are referred to the disclaimer regarding Forward-Looking Statements, Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Additional IFRS Measures at the end of this Release.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM or the Company) (TSX: IGM) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2017.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $200.8 million or 83 cents per share compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $172.9 million or 72 cents per share for the comparative period in 2016. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,(1) for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $185.9 million or 77 cents per share.

Net earnings available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $377.9 million or $1.57 per share compared to net earnings available to common shareholders of $339.9 million or $1.40 per share for the comparative period in 2016. Adjusted net earnings available to common shareholders, excluding other items,(1) for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $363.0 million or $1.51 per share.

Revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $798.2 million compared to $744.3 million a year ago. Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $1.59 billion compared to $1.47 billion a year ago. Expenses were $532.2 million for the second quarter of 2017 compared to $521.8 million a year ago and were $1.10 billion for the six month period compared to $1.03 billion a year ago.

Total assets under management at June 30, 2017 were $148.2 billion compared to $135.1 billion at June 30, 2016. Investment fund assets under management at June 30, 2017 were $142.9 billion compared to $128.8 billion at June 30, 2016.

Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2017 was $4.8 billion, compared to $4.6 billion as at June 30, 2016. Return on average common equity based on adjusted net earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was 15.6% compared to 15.1% for the comparative period in 2016.

"IGM's gross sales in the quarter were $4.7 billion, an increase of 36% from last year and the highest 2nd quarter sales result in the company's history. The sales activity came from continuing momentum at both Investors Group and Mackenzie," said Jeffrey R. Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial Inc. "This sales result contributed to the company's all-time high quarter end level of investment fund assets under management of $142.9 billion."

Investors Group Operations

"Mutual fund assets under management were at an all time quarter end high of $84.3 billion," said Jeffrey R. Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Investors Group Inc. "This resulted from mutual fund net sales of $435 million, the highest 2nd quarter net sales result since 1998."

Mutual fund sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.4 billion, an increase of 32.6% compared to $1.8 billion in the prior year.

Mutual fund sales for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $5.3 billion, an increase of 30.8% compared to $4.0 billion in the prior year, and mutual fund net sales were $1.3 billion compared to net sales of $299 million a year ago.

The twelve month trailing redemption rate (excluding money market funds) was 8.6% at June 30, 2017, compared to 8.8% at March 31, 2017.

Mutual fund assets under management at June 30, 2017 were $84.3 billion compared to $76.2 billion at June 30, 2016. Total assets under management, which include sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts, were $84.9 billion compared to $76.6 billion at June 30, 2016.

Mackenzie Operations

"Mutual fund gross sales of $2.3 billion in the quarter increased by 54% compared to last year while net sales were $552 million, an increase of $927 million and the highest net sales since 1999," said Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Investments. "These robust sales resulted in mutual fund assets reaching an all time quarter end high of $53.6 billion and ETF assets ending the quarter at $622 million."

Investment fund sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.3 billion compared to $1.5 billion in the prior year. Investment fund net sales for the second quarter were $730 million compared to net redemptions of $331 million a year ago.(2)

Investment fund sales for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $5.2 billion compared to $3.3 billion in the prior year. Investment fund net sales for the six month period were $869 million compared to net redemptions of $529 million a year ago.(2)

Total net sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.1 billion compared to total net redemptions of $291 million a year ago. Total net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $2.6 billion compared to total net redemptions of $678 million a year ago. Excluding rebalance activities,(2) total net sales for the second quarter of 2017 were $2.0 billion and were $2.8 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Mackenzie's total assets under management at June 30, 2017 were $68.6 billion compared to $61.7 billion at June 30, 2016. Investment fund assets under management at June 30, 2017 were $54.0 billion compared to $48.3 billion a year ago.

The Board of Directors has declared a dividend of 56.25 cents per share on the Company's common shares and has declared a dividend of $0.36875 per share on the Company's 5.90% Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, Series "B". The common share dividend and the preferred share dividend are payable on October 31, 2017 to shareholders of record on September 29, 2017.

(1 )Other items for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 consisted of: - Favourable revaluation of the Company's registered pension plan obligation of $50.4 million ($36.8 million after-tax), reflecting a new policy related to the granting of benefit increases at the Company's discretion. - Restructuring and other charges including severance and termination costs largely associated with the reduction of our region office footprint in the quarter of $23.0 million ($16.8 million after tax). - An after-tax charge of $5.1 million representing the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s restructuring provision. (2) During the second quarter of 2017, Investors Group mutual funds made fund allocation changes which resulted in Mackenzie mutual fund net sales of $105 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, Investors Group mutual funds and certain third party programs which include Mackenzie mutual funds made fund allocation changes which resulted in net redemptions of $200 million.

IGM financial Inc's Second Quarter 2017 conference call and webcast will be held on Thursday August 3, 2017 at 1:30 P.M. (ET). The webcast and conference call can be accessed respectively through www.igmfinancial.com or by phone at 1-866-223-7781 or 416-340-2216.

The most recent interim unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of operating results are available on IGM Financial Inc.'s website at www.igmfinancial.com.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $147 billion in total assets under management as of July 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

IGM FINANCIAL INC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, June 30 June 30 except shares and per share amounts) 2017 2016 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues Management fees $ 547,002 $ 497,386 $ 1,074,703 $ 981,222 Administration fees 111,238 104,328 220,202 204,678 Distribution fees 94,775 96,342 200,035 191,310 Net investment income and other 25,465 22,409 45,222 38,286 Proportionate share of affiliate's earnings 19,758 23,876 47,777 51,684 -------------------------------------------- 798,238 744,341 1,587,939 1,467,180 -------------------------------------------- Expenses Commission 284,448 267,128 573,755 528,643 Non-commission 219,075 231,740 465,976 459,607 Interest 28,703 22,913 55,490 45,826 -------------------------------------------- 532,226 521,781 1,095,221 1,034,076 -------------------------------------------- Earnings before income taxes 266,012 222,560 492,718 433,104 Income taxes 62,997 47,457 110,371 88,825 -------------------------------------------- Net earnings 203,015 175,103 382,347 344,279 Perpetual preferred share dividends 2,212 2,212 4,425 4,425 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings available to common shareholders $ 200,803 $ 172,891 $ 377,922 $ 339,854 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average number of common shares (in thousands) - Basic 240,587 241,071 240,565 242,100 - Diluted 240,840 241,221 240,831 242,197 Earnings per share (in dollars) - Basic $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 1.57 $ 1.40 - Diluted $ 0.83 $ 0.72 $ 1.57 $ 1.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- IGM FINANCIAL INC. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial Highlights As at and For the three months for the six months ended June 30 ended June 30 ------------------------- --------------------------- (unaudited) 2017 2016 Change 2017 2016 Change ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings available to common shareholders ($ millions) Net Earnings $ 200.8 $ 172.9 16.1% $ 377.9 $ 339.9 11.2% Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 185.9 172.9 7.5 363.0 339.9 6.8 Diluted earnings per share Net Earnings 0.83 0.72 15.3 1.57 1.40 12.1 Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 0.77 0.72 6.9 1.51 1.40 7.9 Return on equity Net Earnings 16.3% 15.1% Adjusted Net Earnings (1) 15.6% 15.1% Dividends per share 0.5625 0.5625 - 1.125 1.125 - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets under management (2) ($ millions) $ 148,201 $135,115 9.7% Investment funds assets under management(3) $ 142,855 $128,771 10.9% Investors Group Mutual funds 84,306 76,203 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 567 434 ---------------------------- Total 84,873 76,637 10.7 ---------------------------- Mackenzie Mutual funds 53,622 48,210 ETFs 622 45 ---------------------------- Investment funds (3) 53,962 48,255 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 14,588 13,412 ---------------------------- Total 68,550 61,667 11.2 ---------------------------- Counsel Mutual funds 4,694 4,316 8.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Sales ($ millions) Investors Total( Group Mackenzie Counsel 4) -------------------------------------- For the three months ended June 30, 2017 Mutual funds $ 435 $ 552 $ (22) $ 860 ETFs - 389 - 389 -------------------------------------- Investment funds (5) 435 730 (22) 1,038 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 4 1,405 - (86) -------------------------------------- Total 439 2,135 (22) 952 -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------- For the six months ended June 30, 2017 Mutual funds $ 1,325 $ 628 $ (5) $ 1,843 ETFs - 503 - 503 -------------------------------------- Investment funds (5) 1,325 869 (5) 2,084 Sub-advisory, institutional and other accounts 42 1,694 - 33 -------------------------------------- Total 1,367 2,563 (5) 2,117 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Non-IFRS Financial Measures: 2017 adjusted net earnings excluded: - An after-tax reduction in non-commission expenses of $36.8 million related to the Company's pension plan. - An after-tax charge to non-commission expenses of $16.8 million related to restructuring and other. - An after-tax charge of $5.1 million representing the Company's proportionate share in Great-West Lifeco Inc.'s restructuring provision. (2) Total assets under management excluded $9.9 billion of assets sub- advised by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel ($7.5 billion at June 30, 2016). (3) Investment funds consist of mutual funds and ETFs, excluding Mackenzie mutual fund investments in ETFs of $282 million at June 30, 2017. (4) Total net sales excluded accounts sub-advised by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel totalling $1.6 billion for the three month period and $1.8 billion for the six month period. (5) Mackenzie investment fund net sales and total investment fund net sales excluded Mackenzie mutual fund investments in ETFs totalling $211 million for the three month period and $262 million for the six month period.

