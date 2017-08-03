SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL), an action oriented event company, today announced the filing of its offering circular to raise up to $14 million. The company intends to offer up to 2,800,000 shares of its newly created Series E Preferred shares for $5.00 per share.

"Our participants and fans are passionate about our events," said Richard D. Surber, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sack Lunch Productions. "Creating a public offering for our Series E Preferred shares with favorable conversion provisions affords our loyal fans and others the opportunity to participate in the growth and creation of our events."

Some key statistics to consider:

4 dynamic action oriented beloved event brands

Nearly $15 million in revenues reported in 2016

5 million impressions of our event related content occurring on a weekly basis

3 million email database

2.9 million (approx.) social media followers across all brands

Talented, creative, professional staff

The company's Regulation A+ Tier II offering is expected to be made only by means of an offering circular. A copy of the preliminary offering circular may be obtained at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/833209/000137647417000207/sl_ex15z1.htm

An offering statement relating to the offering has been filed with, and is in the process of being qualified by, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Please visit our websites to find the next event in your area: www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, http://www.thedirtydash.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.colormerad.com. Witness a past lantern festival yourself to get a glimpse of its magic at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAj6RVCLqmc.

About Sack Lunch Productions, Inc.:

Sack Lunch Productions, Inc. (OTC PINK: SAKL) is an entertainment company that operates and franchises action oriented events in the U.S. and internationally. SAKL's events include: Slide the City® (1,000 foot long water slide for families and kids), Color Me Rad® (5k color race), The Dirty Dash® (mud and obstacle run), The Lantern Fest® (nighttime party with lantern lighting and launch) and Trike Riot®. Learn more about SAKL's operations at www.sacklunchproductions.com, www.slidethecity.com, www.thelanternfest.com, www.thedirtydash.com, www.colormerad.com, www.trikeriot.com, and www.green-endeavors.com.

SAKL strongly encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with the complete March 31, 2017 report filed at www.otcmarkets.com. The actual results that SAKL may achieve could differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Investors should not invest more than they can afford to lose.

