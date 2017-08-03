

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HSN Inc. (HSNIV) reported earnings for second quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $33.3 million, or $0.63 per share. This was lower than $39.3 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.9% to $821.4 million. This was down from $854.3 million last year.



HSN Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $33.3 Mln. vs. $39.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -15.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.74 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $821.4 Mln vs. $854.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.9%



