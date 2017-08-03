SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/03/17 -- TechCode, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems, today launches the second cohort of its AI+ Accelerator, which helps startups integrate artificial intelligence technology into their product and gain access to global distribution channels.

Six innovative startups have already joined the cohort, including:

WeighUp has created an IoT solution that allows restaurants and bars to intelligently track liquor usage and reconcile with sales data in real-time

Waggit builds wearable technology that allows pet parents to track their pet's daily exercise

Knottr has developed an AI-powered career evaluator for finance professionals

Lead is a machine learning mentorship platform that aims to empower women

ThroughPut seeks to eliminate costly problems in the supply chain for decision makers through machine learning business intelligence

SoundCTL provides an API that enables users to take full control of real-time audio streaming, from tweaking audio levels to transmitting the final output

With applications now open and accepted on a rolling basis, the AI+ Accelerator is available to startups located near the TechCode U.S. offices, including San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, Los Angeles and Houston. The program will focus on early-stage startups that are enabling artificial intelligence for robotics and smart transportation technologies. Startups should have a prototype with some traction and an objective to scale and operate globally, especially those looking to enter into the Chinese market.

"In an increasingly competitive startup environment, our accelerator programs arm budding entrepreneurs with the necessary tools to refine their technology and turn their ideas into a reality," said Luke Tang, general manager of the TechCode U.S. Accelerator program. "Our programs have a proven track record of helping startups succeed through connections with industry experts and a powerful global network. This second cohort brings solutions and products from a variety of business verticals, all of which have the potential to reach the next level."

The TechCode AI+ Accelerator program invests in three types of capital: financial, human and intellectual. Throughout the program, which runs through the end of the year, startups will be given various resources and partner recommendations to choose the best fit for their roadmap and goals.

With a global presence and especially strong connections in China, including its strategic partnership with CFLD, a leader in investment and operation of new industrial Chinese cities, TechCode will provide its accelerator participants with hands-on supply chain support, distribution, manufacturing and retail connections in the U.S., China and Europe and mentorship and technical support for artificial intelligence applications. Additionally, TechCode will support startups in finding and hiring the right talent and syndicating and closing funding rounds.

"With TechCode's deep subject matter expertise in artificial intelligence, global access to startup resources and strong position in Far East Asia, the accelerator offers what ThroughPut, Inc., was in search of for the last seven months," said Ali Raza, co-founder of ThroughPut. "Being a Supply Chain AI company, we look forward to working alongside the accelerator's community to accelerate our vision for a world of zero downtime. The decision to participate was even encouraged by our customer base, with one group calling it a 'no brainer.'"

The AI+ Accelerator is the second accelerator program launched from the TechCode Silicon Valley office. TechCode has established 23 incubators across the world, including Tel Aviv, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and more, and is slated to open 10 more within the next year.

To apply for the TechCode 2017 AI+ Accelerator visit the website or AngelList.

About TechCode

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Helsinki, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.

About CFLD

CFLD (China Fortune Land Development Co, Ltd) integrates five resources: industry, university, research, government and finance in over 40 industrial new cities across the world. Depending on the layout of its business partner they pioneer an innovative technology chain including incubation -- acceleration -- industrialization -- commercialization, providing full support to entrepreneurs from the "first step" to "every step" of entrepreneurship to the last mile.

